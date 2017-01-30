Everything about this Stranger Things SAG Awards speech is amazing, including Winona Ryder's face
The cast of Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things had the whole SAG Awards audience on its feet when it won the best TV ensemble prize.
But it wasn’t just for the win, but for the incredible speech delivered by David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper.
What a passionate speech by @DavidKHarbour on behalf of the @Stranger_Things ensemble! #StrangerThings #sagawards pic.twitter.com/EhTMXNsOTx— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017
David delivered an impassioned speech responding to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, promising to “get past the lies, hunt monsters and shelter freaks”, which drew whoops and cheers from the crowd.
Be sure to keep an eye on Winona Ryder’s face as she stands next to David.
#WinonaRyder out here giving the Internet unlimited meme opportunities. @Stranger_Things speech was 🔥 tho #sagawards pic.twitter.com/jmbefUmrN1— Chris Jankoski (@cjankoski) January 30, 2017
I'm so glad Stranger Things won simply for Winona's roller coaster of facial expressions. #SAGawards— Kenzie☕️Pearl (@KenzPearl) January 30, 2017
All the expressions of Winona Ryder. Winona for life. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/3QemBJmxUY— Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) January 30, 2017
The cast were overjoyed by their surprise win, where they beat stalwart shows including Game Of Thrones and Downton Abbey.
The #StrangerThings cast reacts to their win at the #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/rwD6LjYnGx— Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2017
The show will be back for season two later this year.
