Everyone’s blaming the Gardaí and the people of Kerry for tonight’s DWTS elimination

After 11 weeks, the very first Dancing with the Stars Ireland glitterball trophy is at arm's reach for one Irish celebrity.

Tonight marked the show’s semi-final and of course that means the elimination of one unlucky contestant.

This week it was boyband favourite Dayl’s turn to hang up his shoes and according to the people of the internet, it was the fault of the Gardaí and the people of Kerry.

Why, you may ask?

As they are all voting in their masses for Aidan O’Mahony.

The Kerry footballer, and member of the Gardaí Siochana, made the cut into the show’s live final next weekend along with actress Aoibhin Garrihy and let’s just say people have some strong opinions on the matter.

Joe Brolly, what do you think of that?
By Anna O'Donoghue

