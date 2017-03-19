Everyone’s blaming the Gardaí and the people of Kerry for tonight’s DWTS elimination

After 11 weeks, the very first Dancing with the Stars Ireland glitterball trophy is at arm's reach for one Irish celebrity.

Tonight marked the show’s semi-final and of course that means the elimination of one unlucky contestant.

This week it was boyband favourite Dayl’s turn to hang up his shoes and according to the people of the internet, it was the fault of the Gardaí and the people of Kerry.

Why, you may ask?

As they are all voting in their masses for Aidan O’Mahony.

A beautiful Viennese Waltz full of swing, sway & power of movement from @GmailMahony & Valeria #DWTSIrl #DWTSIrlSemiFinal pic.twitter.com/AVZKch3on2 — RTE One (@RTEOne) March 19, 2017

The Kerry footballer, and member of the Gardaí Siochana, made the cut into the show’s live final next weekend along with actress Aoibhin Garrihy and let’s just say people have some strong opinions on the matter.

Right. All of us out there who don't live in Kerry - we all need to vote next week. You know what's going to happen if we don't #DWTSIrl — Louise Bunyan (@louloubunyan) March 19, 2017

So unfair on @CroninDayl ... ridiculous. Two very confused girls in my house wondering why this happened. "Kerry" I said. #DWTSIrl — Roisin Ingle (@roisiningle) March 19, 2017

Poor Dayl. He's a great dancer, but no match for the Gardai, the GAA and all of county Kerry. #DWTSIrl — Jack Murray (@mediamurray) March 19, 2017

I don't know about the rest of ye, but I blame the Gardaí #DWTSIrl #ItsOnlyAShow — Siobhán K (@Siobhawn) March 19, 2017

Let's cut all the landlines in Kerry for next week's final #DWTSIrl — Vera McGrath (@VeraMcGrath) March 19, 2017

Looks like the GAA and gardai were busy on the phones tonight #DWTSIrl — Angela Holohan (@angelaholohan) March 19, 2017

The hate for Kerry has grown tonight 😂😂😂 #DWTSIrl — Ailís Murphy (@aoisy10) March 19, 2017

Someone please block the phone signal to Kerry.. seriously Dale gone and Aidan still in 😭😭#DWTSIrl — aileen madden (@ailmadden) March 19, 2017

Devastated For Dayl. You can't trust Kerry people with a phone 😢😭#DWTSIrl — ☘️Cllr Réada Cronin☘ (@ReadaCronin) March 19, 2017

This is Kerry's fault & GAA & Garda #DWTSIrl — Niamh Maher (@NiamhMaher) March 19, 2017

Could @GmailMahony actually win the final based on combined Kerry/Garda vote?? 😳 #dwtsirl — Marie Scully (@MarieOScully) March 19, 2017

Kerry voting keeping Aidan O'Mahony in this. They dont like losing anything down there 😂 @lynchpatricia92 #DWTSIrl — Gillian Murphy (@Gill_Murphy) March 19, 2017

"Kerry people shouldn't be allowed vote" "oh it's the gaa vote". Well everyone else in the country can vote, so why don't they?? #DWTSIrl — Siobhán K (@Siobhawn) March 19, 2017

Joe Brolly, what do you think of that?