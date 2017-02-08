Everyone loved this teen and his granny on Gogglebox Ireland

There's a new duo on Gogglebox Ireland, and they fast becoming a firm favourite.

16-year-old Tadhg and his granny Ettie from Clare were immediate hits when the series returned to our screens. They were praised by many viewers online, including Rory Cowan of Mrs Brown's Boys fame.

The pair provoked lots of laughs when they sat down to watch Fifty Shades of Grey together.

Welcome to the Gogglebox family, Tadhg and Ettie.

We've noticed a lot of confusion around the spelling of young Tadhg's name on Twitter.

How do you spell it?
