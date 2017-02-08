Everyone loved this teen and his granny on Gogglebox Ireland

There's a new duo on Gogglebox Ireland, and they fast becoming a firm favourite.

16-year-old Tadhg and his granny Ettie from Clare were immediate hits when the series returned to our screens. They were praised by many viewers online, including Rory Cowan of Mrs Brown's Boys fame.

Tadhg and Ettie the newbies on #goggleboxIrl are fabulous. — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) February 8, 2017

"A Boobie model...", "OMG!" A big #GoggleboxIRL welcome to our newest Goggleboxers, Tadhg and his Granny Ettie, all the way from Co. Clare. pic.twitter.com/2p5tHsRlcU — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 8, 2017

Young fella and Granny...LOVE!!! Dotes 😍👌 Well done #GoggleboxIRL great addition — Dáirne Black (@Dairne_Black) February 8, 2017

'Go 'way Granny.' This new grandson/granny combo have potential. 😂#GoggleboxIrl — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) February 8, 2017

Ahhhh there's a new granny and grandson! ❤️ #GoggleboxIRL — Maria Nev™ (@youngmaria84) February 8, 2017

The grandson and granny from Co. Clare are already brilliant 😁 GoggleboxIRL @TV3Ireland — Eugene Molloy (@eugenecmolloy) February 8, 2017

Love tadgh and ettie 😍 #GoggleboxIRL — Catherine O'Mahony (@CatherineMatz) February 8, 2017

Great to see most of my favs back so far. (But Eileen & Angela better appear!) The new lad & his gran already great addition 👍 #GoggleboxIRL — A n n e t t e (@Annette_R1) February 8, 2017

Tadgh and Ettie...😍 Ettie is on point with her haircare knowledge😎👌 #GoggleboxIRL — Dáirne Black (@Dairne_Black) February 8, 2017

'Ah Tadhg, come on now!' We're gonna hear that A LOT, methinks. 🤣🤣 #GoggleboxIrl — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) February 8, 2017

The pair provoked lots of laughs when they sat down to watch Fifty Shades of Grey together.

And we thought the Ryan lads had it bad last series, watching with the Mother... Pool Tadhg, watching this with his Granny! #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/rLnHb02ire — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 8, 2017

Baptism of fire for the new family. BDSM in front of your granny, lordblessusensaveus #GoggleboxIRL — Emer Hough (@emerhough) February 8, 2017

Welcome to the Gogglebox family, Tadhg and Ettie.

Thanks to everyone for the support and compliments to granny and I we really happy and appreciative to be part of the #GoggleboxIRL cast😂👌😎😀 — Tadhg Hession (@HessionTadhg) February 8, 2017

We've noticed a lot of confusion around the spelling of young Tadhg's name on Twitter.

How do you spell it?