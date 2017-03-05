Everyone is making the same joke about Jennifer Hudson's jacket on The Voice

Back to Showbiz Home

Jennifer Hudson’s quarter-finalists for this season of The Voice were chosen on Saturday night, and all eyes were supposed to be on Sir Tom Jones’ team come Sunday. But it hasn’t exactly worked out like that.

Viewers seems to be taking less notice of Tom’s six singers than they are J Hud’s denim jacket. Why? Because it looks like this.

It's show time guys! #TheVoiceUK

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

Yep, people are fascinated by those shoulder pads – and it’s all anyone is talking about. But the jokes have been a little less than creative.

There were some slight variations.

But most people were happy with the coat hanger line.

Come on guys, we can do better.

KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Showbiz UK, Jennifer Hudson, The Voice

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz