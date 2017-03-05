Everyone is making the same joke about Jennifer Hudson's jacket on The Voice
05/03/2017 - 21:07:19Back to Showbiz Home
Jennifer Hudson’s quarter-finalists for this season of The Voice were chosen on Saturday night, and all eyes were supposed to be on Sir Tom Jones’ team come Sunday. But it hasn’t exactly worked out like that.
Viewers seems to be taking less notice of Tom’s six singers than they are J Hud’s denim jacket. Why? Because it looks like this.
Yep, people are fascinated by those shoulder pads – and it’s all anyone is talking about. But the jokes have been a little less than creative.
Just watching the voice, why did Jennifer Hudson not take out the coat hanger from her jacket? #thevoiceuk— Matt Johnson (@mjofficial) March 5, 2017
Jennifer Hudson forgot to take the hanger out of her jacket! #thevoiceuk— Kev Green (@kevgreen99) March 5, 2017
Has Jennifer Hudson left the coat hanger in her jacket? #thevoice— Paul Potts (@paulpottsmusic) March 5, 2017
You've forgot to take the hangers off your denim jacket @IAMJHUD 🤣😩 #thevoiceuk— Chris Lewis (@lewi_88) March 5, 2017
There were some slight variations.
j hud channeling the gaga look 😂😂 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/ZmczFBDWPy— Laura cufc (@laurabarr38) March 5, 2017
But most people were happy with the coat hanger line.
Has JHud left the coat hanger in her denim jacket 🤔 #thevoiceuk— Jamie-lee Smethurst (@xjamieleex91) March 5, 2017
Has #JHud left a coathanger in her jacket? #thevoiceuk— Matt... (@MrMattKnights) March 5, 2017
@thevoiceuk can someone tell jhud she's forgot to take the coat hanger out of her jacket 😂— Andy Langtree (@andy_langtree) March 5, 2017
Come on guys, we can do better.
I'm surprised "coat hanger' isn't trending. It's been said, guys. #thevoiceuk— Juniper Pearl (@Coxy_Girl_) March 5, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here