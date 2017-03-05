Everyone is making the same joke about Jennifer Hudson's jacket on The Voice

Jennifer Hudson’s quarter-finalists for this season of The Voice were chosen on Saturday night, and all eyes were supposed to be on Sir Tom Jones’ team come Sunday. But it hasn’t exactly worked out like that.

Viewers seems to be taking less notice of Tom’s six singers than they are J Hud’s denim jacket. Why? Because it looks like this.

It's show time guys! #TheVoiceUK A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Yep, people are fascinated by those shoulder pads – and it’s all anyone is talking about. But the jokes have been a little less than creative.

Just watching the voice, why did Jennifer Hudson not take out the coat hanger from her jacket? #thevoiceuk — Matt Johnson (@mjofficial) March 5, 2017

There were some slight variations.

j hud channeling the gaga look 😂😂 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/ZmczFBDWPy — Laura cufc (@laurabarr38) March 5, 2017

But most people were happy with the coat hanger line.

Come on guys, we can do better.