Everyone got emotional after Des Cahill was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars

Des Cahill has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars.

The RTE Sport presenter was thrilled to be in the quarter finals and he and dance partner Karen Byrne threw everything into their jive tonight.

Des and Karen danced to "Do You Love Me?" from the movie Dirty Dancing and the judges gave them 19 points, the lowest score of the night.

Julian told Des: "Nobody puts our Dessie in the corner you were alive and well on the floor tonight."

However, Brian added: "It was packed with energy - there were times when the feet were out of time, your little feet struggled to keep up.

"Overall it was good, you completely committed to the character."

The couple ended up in the dance-off which they lost to Aoibhin Garrihy and Vitali Kozmin.

Aoibhin and Vitali took on the tango which netted them 25 points from the judges.

The judges loved it but they thought the couple moved a bit too fast with Loraine telling them: "If you had given us more slows and smouldering moments it would have been better", while Brian told them it was too fast.

Up first it's the red dress emoji brought to life by the stunning @AoibhinGarrihy ✨💃✨ pic.twitter.com/APwZOaepr6 — RTE One (@RTEOne) March 12, 2017

Ryan McShane and Denise McCormack performed the Charleston to perfection tonight as the judges gave them full marks for their rendition.

Meanwhile, dancing daddy Aidan O'Mahony, who welcomed his first child on Thursday, made it through with partner Valeria Milova on 22 points after a cha cha cha.

Des graciously bowed out of the show tonight and made an emotional farewell: "It's been fantastic not one bad day or moment.

"Thank you to all who voted for us, and I’d like to thank my family, I haven’t been at home and to karen..I can’t say it!"

Twitter was sad to see Des leaving.

@sportsdes @KarenDWTS #gutted tears flowed in our house tonight. Be very proud of all you have achieved 💕 #DWTSIrl — Hilary Blake Jones (@blake_hilary) March 12, 2017

Des we will miss you it will not be the same without a gentleman like you who gave hope to many others to start dancing. Thank you💔#DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/DVxL3nf1xQ — Kreativ Dental Irl. (@KreativDentaIRL) March 12, 2017