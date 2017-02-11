Everyone fell in love with Declan on the Late Late Show Valentine's special

If you weren't aware, The Late Late Show had a Valentine's special on Friday night. And it was as bonkers as you would expect.

But one man captured the heart of the nation - Declan.

Declan was paired off with Siobhan for an on-air date with a twist.

The pair had answered questions about each other before meeting and they would have to see if their answers matched, or else face eating some rather unappealing food.

Picture Mr and Mrs with Bushtucker Trials.

However it all went downhill after Ryan asked one very harsh question - how they rated each other out of ten.

Declan rated Siobhan as an eight. But when the question was reversed...

A FOUR?

The nation was devastated for poor Declan.

Don't worry Declan, you're a ten to us.

By Steve Neville

