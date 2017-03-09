Everybody seems to know everybody else on First Dates tonight
On tonight's First Dates Ireland, Stephen gets sent on a date with Kieran and from what we can tell it seems to go quite well.
The two lads realise they've met before and Stephen assures us (via a phone call in the bathroom) that they haven't shifted.
But while Stephen is out of the room, Kieran informs the waitress that she is a friend of a friend.
"My friend knows you. Do you know the Cunninghams?"
Cue embarrassment, giggling and general entertainment for the audience.
Watch a sneak preview here.
