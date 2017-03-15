Everybody has applauded Eileen from Gogglebox after she opened up about her son’s death
15/03/2017 - 22:12:05Back to Showbiz Home
Tonight’s episode of Gogglebox was slightly different from the usual banter filled installment that we’re used to.
Families sat down to watch Channel 4’s A Killing in my Family, a show that tracks the lives of eight families whose loved ones have been killed.
The episode focused on the families on a residential weekend away arranged by UK grief charity Winston’s Wish.
In a heartbreaking moment, the show introduced three girls Lottie, Chelsea and Chloe - whose father killed their mum in front of them before committing suicide.
Our families watched with sympathy for the little girls as they took out their anger during camp-planned activities.
It was then that one half of the Castleknock duo gave us a peek into her life.
“I was so mad when Tom died, so so angry,” she said to Angela.
“Someone said to me, you’ve an angel in heaven - I didn’t want an angel, I want my son”.
The confession prompted an outcry of applause for the show favourite.
Hearing Eileen talk about her son was so touching. What an amazing lady ❤ #GoggleboxIRL #thenaughtons— Sheila Naughton (@SheilaNaughton1) March 15, 2017
Ah, sorry to hear that Eileen lost her son. #GoggleboxIRL— Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) March 15, 2017
This is very difficult to watch, and I agree with Eileen.... who wants an angel? #GoggleboxIRL— Audrey O'Hagan (@Audge3000) March 15, 2017
Eileen sharing a piece of her background on #GoggleboxIRL 😟— Henparty.ie (@Henparty) March 15, 2017
#Eileen #GoggleboxIRL people often say 'you have an angel in heaven' when a child dies. The most ludicrous thing to say to a parent— Armchair Critic (@TV_Fauteuil) March 15, 2017
Ah, sorry to hear that Eileen lost her son. #GoggleboxIRL— Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) March 15, 2017
Poor Eileen, sad to hear the loss of her son, it's heartbreaking #GoggleboxIRL— Leah Carroll (@lee4matt) March 15, 2017
But the mood quickly turned when we discovered that Anglea finally won oranges at bingo.
The best part of #GoggleboxIRL every week is finding out what Angela won at the bingo😂😂 #carnic— Lauren Baker//38// (@lauren_gray2015) March 15, 2017
When you win orange segments at bingo #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/FCz2gjvonS— Michael Rogers (@Micky_rog) March 15, 2017
Angela and Eileen 😆 friendship goals 😍 #GoggleBoxIRL pic.twitter.com/DL0LyvlfLW— Henparty.ie (@Henparty) March 15, 2017
Stay defining friendship goals ladies.
Join the conversation - comment here