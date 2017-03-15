Everybody has applauded Eileen from Gogglebox after she opened up about her son’s death

Back to Showbiz Home

Tonight’s episode of Gogglebox was slightly different from the usual banter filled installment that we’re used to.

Families sat down to watch Channel 4’s A Killing in my Family, a show that tracks the lives of eight families whose loved ones have been killed.

The episode focused on the families on a residential weekend away arranged by UK grief charity Winston’s Wish.

In a heartbreaking moment, the show introduced three girls Lottie, Chelsea and Chloe - whose father killed their mum in front of them before committing suicide.

Our families watched with sympathy for the little girls as they took out their anger during camp-planned activities.

It was then that one half of the Castleknock duo gave us a peek into her life.

“I was so mad when Tom died, so so angry,” she said to Angela.

“Someone said to me, you’ve an angel in heaven - I didn’t want an angel, I want my son”.

The confession prompted an outcry of applause for the show favourite.

But the mood quickly turned when we discovered that Anglea finally won oranges at bingo.

Stay defining friendship goals ladies.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz