Everybody has applauded Eileen from Gogglebox after she opened up about her son’s death

Tonight’s episode of Gogglebox was slightly different from the usual banter filled installment that we’re used to.

Families sat down to watch Channel 4’s A Killing in my Family, a show that tracks the lives of eight families whose loved ones have been killed.

The episode focused on the families on a residential weekend away arranged by UK grief charity Winston’s Wish.

In a heartbreaking moment, the show introduced three girls Lottie, Chelsea and Chloe - whose father killed their mum in front of them before committing suicide.

Our families watched with sympathy for the little girls as they took out their anger during camp-planned activities.

It was then that one half of the Castleknock duo gave us a peek into her life.

“I was so mad when Tom died, so so angry,” she said to Angela.

“Someone said to me, you’ve an angel in heaven - I didn’t want an angel, I want my son”.

The confession prompted an outcry of applause for the show favourite.

Hearing Eileen talk about her son was so touching. What an amazing lady ❤ #GoggleboxIRL #thenaughtons — Sheila Naughton (@SheilaNaughton1) March 15, 2017

Ah, sorry to hear that Eileen lost her son. #GoggleboxIRL — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) March 15, 2017

This is very difficult to watch, and I agree with Eileen.... who wants an angel? #GoggleboxIRL — Audrey O'Hagan (@Audge3000) March 15, 2017

Eileen sharing a piece of her background on #GoggleboxIRL 😟 — Henparty.ie (@Henparty) March 15, 2017

#Eileen #GoggleboxIRL people often say 'you have an angel in heaven' when a child dies. The most ludicrous thing to say to a parent — Armchair Critic (@TV_Fauteuil) March 15, 2017

Poor Eileen, sad to hear the loss of her son, it's heartbreaking #GoggleboxIRL — Leah Carroll (@lee4matt) March 15, 2017

But the mood quickly turned when we discovered that Anglea finally won oranges at bingo.

The best part of #GoggleboxIRL every week is finding out what Angela won at the bingo😂😂 #carnic — Lauren Baker//38// (@lauren_gray2015) March 15, 2017

When you win orange segments at bingo #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/FCz2gjvonS — Michael Rogers (@Micky_rog) March 15, 2017

