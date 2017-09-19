Eva’s fake pregnancy exposed in dramatic Corrie episode

Coronation Street viewers could barely contain their glee as Aidan Connor and Eva Price’s wedding dissolved into a drama of confessions and revelations.

Monday night’s gripping double bill of the ITV soap saw Aidan (Shayne Ward) own up to his fiancee Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) about cheating on her with Maria Connor before they walked down the aisle.

Aidan’s honesty led Eva to finally forgive him and she dropped her revenge plan, deciding to go ahead and marry him.

But to the bride’s horror, Maria (Samia Longchambon) burst in during the ceremony and spilled the beans about Eva’s own secret – that she is pretending to be pregnant.

As Aidan discovered that Eva was not carrying their baby after all, their marriage – and relationship – was left hanging in the balance.

Fans were divided about whether to sympathise with Maria or Eva, but agreed it was an explosive evening on the cobbles.

“OMG #Corrie was mind blowing! Eva’s baby plan backfired and we all know there was no baby,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

“Oh Maria what have you done. great episode. shame we have to wait till Wednesday now. wouldn’t want to be you Eva’s coming for you,” said another.

Another wrote: “Corrie is utterly amazing right now. I loves me a bit of wedding drama!”

Many fans are predicting that Eva will now find out that she is actually expecting a baby.

One tweeted: “How much are we betting that Eva finds out in the next couple of months that she’s actually pregnant.”

Another wondered: “So what are the chances Eva will be pregnant now she’s slept with Aiden and about to be caught out?”

