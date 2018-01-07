Evan Rachel Wood: Make a circle around predators at Golden Globes

Evan Rachel Wood has urged guests at the Golden Globes to “make a circle” around predators to identify them to others.

The actress is one of many backing the movement to wear black at the awards ceremony in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the Hollywood scandal, which began with allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

She has now come up with another way to confront the issue, writing on Twitter: “Hey! Persons’ attending the #GoldenGlobes this Sun.

“If you see a predator but don’t feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know.”

Wood also suggested a way victims could keep their anonymity.

She wrote: “You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains annonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity (sic).”

Wood added: “We are going to see some circles this weekend, or because of this idea some predators won’t bother showing up in the first place out of fear.”

She responded to a follower who said that some guests will “worry what predators will be there and if they will do anything”, saying that actresses “already worry about that every year”.

Wood added: “I walked out in tears last time I was there because I saw someone who abused a close friend win an award.

“But I worked up the courage to go up to them afterwards and just say 2 words. ‘I know’. Hopefully they don’t even show up this time.”

Wood was one of many women in the film industry to speak out following a wave of sexual misconduct claims that arose after allegations emerged against Weinstein.

In November, the Westworld star alleged she had been raped on separate occasions by two men – a former partner, and the owner of a bar.

Please join us in wearing black tomorrow in solidarity with men and women asking for equality, respect and meaningful change within all industries.



Wood supports the Time’s Up initiative, the gender equality campaign backed by stars including Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson and Alyssa Milano, which is backing the move for people to wear black.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The 75th Golden Globes take place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.