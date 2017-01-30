Evan Rachel Wood engaged to her Rebel And A Basketcase bandmate

Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa.

The Westworld actress sparked wedding rumours after she referred to Zach as her “fiance” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And her people have now confirmed the happy news to Us Weekly.

Zach Villa and Evan Rachel Wood at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Matt Sayles/AP)

Evan and Zach met in 2015 and together formed the music act Rebel And A Basketcase.

The actress, 29, was previously married to British actor Jamie Bell, father of her three-year-old son.