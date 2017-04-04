Eva Longoria's Ed Sheeran obsession makes it into wedding proposal video

Eva Longoria has said she is so “obsessed” with Ed Sheeran that her husband’s wedding proposal was set to his music.

The former Desperate Housewives star married Mexican media mogul Jose Baston last year.

Eva, 42, said Jose recorded the moment when he popped the question, then put the British singer-songwriter’s Thinking Out Loud on the tape.

She told Radio Times: “I’m obsessed with Ed Sheeran right now. I mean, who isn’t?

“I’m OBSESSED, like when my husband proposed to me, he filmed it and that video is set to the Ed Sheeran song Thinking Out Loud.

“You know the one: ‘And darling, I will be loving you till we’re 70… maybe we found love right where we are…’. Obsessed.”

Eva is starring in BBC drama Decline And Fall, an adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s novel.

But it seems she could also have designs on a reality television show in the future.

“One of those adventure shows with Bear Grylls where you’re out in the wilderness and you’ve got to survive,” she said.

“I’m not a fan of spiders and snakes, but I grew up on a ranch, so I’m not a squealy person when it comes to bugs and the outdoors.

“I wouldn’t go on it but I like The Real Housewives Of Atlanta and The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills – those make me laugh.”

