Eva Longoria shows off growing baby bump

Eva Longoria has shown off her growing baby bump in a sweet photograph on Twitter.

The Desperate Housewives star, 42, recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston.

Longoria has now shared an image of herself in red tartan pyjamas, with her hands clasping her stomach.

Four other hands are also on her belly in the snap.

The actress wrote: “New year, new adventures!

“I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!

“#HappyNewYear #2018.”

Longoria is thought to be expecting a baby boy in the spring.
