Eurovision’s Lucie Jones tearful as she ties the knot

Singer Lucie Jones has married her fellow X Factor contestant sweetheart.

Jones, 26, who represented the UK at Eurovision earlier this year, met Ethan Boroian when they both auditioned for The X Factor in 2009.

They have now exchanged vows at St David’s Church, Miskin, south Wales.

West End star Jones, who wore an ivory tulle gown by Charlotte Balbier for the occasion, told Hello! magazine: “As soon as I saw Ethan, looking so dashing in his blue wedding suit, I started to well up.

“Then the male voice choir started to sing our song, God Only Knows by The Beach Boys, and an overwhelming feeling of intense emotion came over me.

“Suddenly, every precious memory of our time together came flooding back and I couldn’t stop the tears. I felt so elated and knew that marrying him was the best thing I would ever do.”

Chicago-born Boroian added: “It was incredible seeing her in her wedding dress for the first time. I couldn’t take my eyes off her.”

The couple first met at boot camp during the filming of The X Factor eight years ago, where Jones made it into the final 12.

They stayed in touch before going out on their first date five years later.

“Ethan is everything I could ever have wanted in a man,” Jones said. “I count my lucky stars I found him every single day.”

