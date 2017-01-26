Eurovision winner Cheryl Baker thinks Brexit may hinder the UK's chances in the singing competition

Former Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker has said Britain’s decision to leave the EU may hinder Eurovision chances in this year’s competition.

Cheryl won the competition in 1981 with the British pop group with their single Making Your Mind Up.

As six former X Factor contestants prepare to battle it out on Friday night with a chance to represent Britain in this year’s Eurovision, Cheryl said she feared Brexit would stop other countries voting for the UK.

Former Bucks Fizz members Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston (Ian Nicholson/PA)

She told the Daily Mirror: “I think it could be detrimental.

“They will think, well ‘you want to be on your own, fine, we won’t vote for you’.”

But the singer backed the X Factor hopefuls, telling the newspaper: “I have listened to all six songs and the singers are great. Let’s look for the positives.

“They are all good songs. They can sing, are all pretty and are good-looking.”