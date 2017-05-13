Eurovision viewers torn between dancing gorilla and horse on a ladder

Eurovision Song Contest viewers are torn between a dancing gorilla and a horse up a ladder over who they want to see win.

The audience went wild for Italy’s performance, which included a man in a gorilla costume joining singer Francesco Gabbani on stage and dancing behind him.

Italy Eurovision
Italy’s dancing gorilla (Andres Putting/Eurovision)

But just when viewers thought Italy had topped the quirky act quota for the evening, Azerbaijan upped the ante by sending a man in a horse’s head on a ladder out to perform with their singer Dihaj.

There was disagreement over which animal had been the most talented.

However, others just wanted to see a collaboration between the two.

