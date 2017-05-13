Eurovision viewers torn between dancing gorilla and horse on a ladder
Eurovision Song Contest viewers are torn between a dancing gorilla and a horse up a ladder over who they want to see win.
The audience went wild for Italy’s performance, which included a man in a gorilla costume joining singer Francesco Gabbani on stage and dancing behind him.
But just when viewers thought Italy had topped the quirky act quota for the evening, Azerbaijan upped the ante by sending a man in a horse’s head on a ladder out to perform with their singer Dihaj.
Move over gorilla costume, we have a horse head.#aze #Eurovision— Barry Liebemarx (@liebemarx) May 13, 2017
OK the gorilla was weird. But a man with a horse's head on a ladder is just creepy. #Eurovision— Martine (@Zoetjetoch) May 13, 2017
There was disagreement over which animal had been the most talented.
Can a dancing man-horse beat a dancing gorilla? NO! #ITA #AZE #Eurovision— Steve Blackburn (@MisterDodgy) May 13, 2017
What can beat a breakdancing Gorilla? A horse up a chuffin' ladder! #Eurovision— Victoria (@sheriffwyles) May 13, 2017
At the moment I'm torn between interpretive dance gorilla and horse up a ladder.#Eurovision— Wombat 🕒🕖 (@wombat37) May 13, 2017
However, others just wanted to see a collaboration between the two.
Now a dancing horse. Please I want a dance off between the gorilla and the horse. #Eurovision— John Morgan (@Morg007) May 13, 2017
I hope ladder horse and Italy's gorilla have made friends backstage #eurovision— Annabel (@TheSouffleGirl_) May 13, 2017
