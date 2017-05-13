Eurovision viewers torn between dancing gorilla and horse on a ladder

Eurovision Song Contest viewers are torn between a dancing gorilla and a horse up a ladder over who they want to see win.

The audience went wild for Italy’s performance, which included a man in a gorilla costume joining singer Francesco Gabbani on stage and dancing behind him.

Italy’s dancing gorilla (Andres Putting/Eurovision)

But just when viewers thought Italy had topped the quirky act quota for the evening, Azerbaijan upped the ante by sending a man in a horse’s head on a ladder out to perform with their singer Dihaj.

Move over gorilla costume, we have a horse head.#aze #Eurovision — Barry Liebemarx (@liebemarx) May 13, 2017

OK the gorilla was weird. But a man with a horse's head on a ladder is just creepy. #Eurovision — Martine (@Zoetjetoch) May 13, 2017

There was disagreement over which animal had been the most talented.

What can beat a breakdancing Gorilla? A horse up a chuffin' ladder! #Eurovision — Victoria (@sheriffwyles) May 13, 2017

At the moment I'm torn between interpretive dance gorilla and horse up a ladder.#Eurovision — Wombat 🕒🕖 (@wombat37) May 13, 2017

However, others just wanted to see a collaboration between the two.

Now a dancing horse. Please I want a dance off between the gorilla and the horse. #Eurovision — John Morgan (@Morg007) May 13, 2017