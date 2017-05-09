Eurovision viewers are highlighting a certain irony in the choice of presenter

The biggest party in Europe this week is underway and it already has people talking online.

The first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final is taking place in the Kyiv International Convention Centre in Ukraine, with the second to follow on Thursday before Saturday’s final.

The extravaganza is being watched by millions around the globe with many also sharing opinions, jokes and commentary on social media.

The official theme for this year is "celebrate diversity", which has led to many pointing out the irony of then choosing three young white men as the presenters.

Three male hosts for the first time in #Eurovision history - does that fit in with the tag line of #CelebrateDiversity #ESC2017 pic.twitter.com/66j2J376Zl — Cillian Flynn (@cillfly) May 9, 2017

Celebrating diversity the traditional way, with three white male presenters 😭 #Eurovision #ESC2017 #CelebrateDiversity — Beth Robertson (@bethlourob) May 9, 2017

Ukraine! Where are the women?? #Eurovision2017 all male / all white presenter line up? #CelebrateDiversity #euromak — sian bradley (@archi_twit) May 9, 2017

I really like how #Eurovision has the theme of #CelebrateDiversity this year with three male hosts, without the slightest hint of irony. — Daniel Jones (@danieldjones) May 9, 2017

It may be not be going down too well on social media but it looks like the planners themselves thought they were being pretty daring in their choice of presenter.

For the first time in history, #ESC2017 will be presented by 3 men. Get to know them a bit better here: https://t.co/OowwNdIEwI pic.twitter.com/5EH4cfFnIL — Eurovision (@Eurovision) March 1, 2017

We’re not sure if you thought this one through folks.