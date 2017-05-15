Eurovision mooner could face charges of 'hooliganism'

Does the name Vitalii Sediuk ring a bell? If not, it probably should.

The Ukranian calls himself a prankster who first sprung to international fame when he tried to interrupt Adele's Best Solo Pop Performance acceptance speech at the 2013 Grammys.

Since he's also tried to punch Brad Pitt in 2014 and launched himself at Kim Kardashian at the 2015 Paris Fashion Week too.

And you'll have heard of his latest stunt for sure - midway through 2016 Eurovision champion Jamala's performace at this year's song contest, the practical joker wrapped himself in an Australian flag, jumped onto the stage and showed his bare arse to the millions watching at home and in the live audience.

Not the performance everyone tuned in for to be sure. And it prompted a lot of reactions on social media, especially from those who assumed he was Australian.

And now, he may have to suffer the consequences.

Arsen Avakov, Ukraine's minister for internal affairs, wrote in a post on his Facebook that Sediuk had been detained following the stunt. Reuters reports that after being detained for 72 hours, Sediuk could face charges of hooliganism.

"Sediuk is a Ukrainian citizen. During the performance of our Jamala, according to his own words, he decided to realise his hobby as he 'unofficially works as a provocative journalist'," Avakov said.

Bet he'll think twice before dropping his pants on telly again.