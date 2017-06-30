Estate of Biggie Smalls rejects Kylie and Kendall apology over T-shirt line

The estate of Biggie Smalls has said the matter of the late rapper’s face being used on Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fashion line is “yet to be resolved”, hours after the sisters offered an apology.

The pair were forced to pull dozens of shirts featuring musical icons including Biggie, Tupac, Ozzy Osbourne and Pink Floyd after they began selling them online on Wednesday for 125 US dollars each (£96) as part of their Kendall + Kylie brand.

A statement from the Biggie Smalls estate issued to music magazine Billboard said: “While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorised items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

They had earlier faced a backlash from the rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace on Instagram as the estate fired a cease and desist order.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

On Instagram, Ms Wallace put a huge red X through the shirt featuring Biggie and accused them of disrespect and exploiting the deaths of Tupac and her son.

The shirts were taken down and Kylie tweeted, in part: “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.”

Osbourne’s wife Sharon also shared her fury at the inclusion of the Black Sabbath star, saying the sisters “haven’t earned the right” to be associated with music legends.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

A statement later released by the Jenners’ brand said the shirts were one-of-a-kind re-purposed vintage T-shirts and the designs were “randomly selected and not well thought out”.

The brand also apologised for “any insensitivity”, and added: “We missed the mark completely.”