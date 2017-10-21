ES Magazine offers ‘unreserved apologies’ to Solange Knowles

ES Magazine has apologised to Solange Knowles over an image of the singer on its cover.

The US singer, who released a song called Don’t Touch My Hair, complained on Instagram that her image had been altered in the Evening Standard publication.

dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

“dtmh (don’t touch my hair) @eveningstandardmagazine”, she wrote.

The magazine said in a statement that the photograph was amended for layout purposes but it regretted the offence caused by the finished artwork.

“We were delighted to have the chance to interview the wonderful Solange Knowles and photograph her for this week’s edition of ES,” it said.

“It is therefore a matter of great regret that the finished cover artwork caused concern and offence.

“The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange.”