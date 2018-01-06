Erin McGregor’s dance training is going something like this

Dancing with the Stars will be waltzing its way back onto our screens this weekend when the celebrities take to the floor for in the first live show of the series, writes Anna O’Donoghue.

Famous face such as sports presenter Marty Morrissey, country music star Jake Carter and comedian Bernard O’Shea are currently been taken through their paces by their celebrity partners.

Some rehearsals going a lot smoother than others …

Conor McGregor’s sister, Erin McGregor will be taking to the floor with partner Ryan McShane and so far, here’s how it’s going …

Ouch!

The first series of DWTS saw Ryan and partner Denise McCormack finish as runners-up to Kerry GAA player Aidan O’Mahony.

Conor McGregor is set to cheer on his sister in the audience of the show on January 14.