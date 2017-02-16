Eric Bana talks to Tubs on The Late Late: Here's the full line-up

The Late Late Show is pulling out the big guns tonight with Hollywood A-lister Eric Bana joing Tubs on the show.

The Australian actor will be taking to the leather couch to discuss working with Irish director Jim Sheridan on his upcoming movie The Secret Scripture.

The star, who has previously acted in hit movies such as Hulk, Munich and The Time Traveller's Wife will also talk about his career and starting out as a comedian and chatshow host.

Also on the show will be The Saturday's Una Healy who will be telling Tubs all about her new solo material and returning to her country roots.

Una will also be treating the audience to a performance of her latest single.

One of Ireland's most famous priests, Fr Brian D'Arcy is another guest on tomorrow night's show. He will be reflecting on his clashes with the Vatican as well as looking to the future and his views on the Church and Irish politics.

Olivia O'Leary is another guest on this Friday's Late Late and she will be giving her thoughts on the turmoil engulfing Leinster House as well as an Irish perspective on Brexit and the Trump presidency.

13-year-old Megan Halvey-Ryan, one of the many people stuck on hospital waiting lists across the country will be sharing her story with the nation.

Megan suffers from Scoliosis and is waiting for the help she needs, despite being diagnosed more than two years ago.

Gavan Hennigan , an Irish rower, will also be in studio discussing his recent achievement. Gavan became one of the few people to row solo across the Atlantic, setting a new Irish record and becoming the fastest solo competitor in the history of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Gavan will also be talking about overcoming addiction and struggles with his sexuality as well as revealing his next adventure.

And if all that wasn't enough, there will also be music from country favourity Mike Denver.

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Friday.

Settle down for the night lads, this could be good.