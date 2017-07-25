Enrique Iglesias: X Factor’s Matt Terry could pass for Spanish

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias said he was so impressed by X Factor winner Matt Terry’s language skills that he never would have guessed the popstar was English.

Iglesias has teamed up with Terry and Sean Paul for a re-recording of his hit Subeme La Radio (Turn Up The Radio) in which the reality TV contest star showcases his Spanish.

Terry is from Bromley but spent large parts of his childhood in Spain, where his grandparents live.

Matt Terry won X Factor in 2016 (Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA)

Iglesias told the Daily Star: “When I heard Matt sing in Spanish it’s crazy.

“You wouldn’t know he was English. He doesn’t have an accent.

“You can tell when he was singing he has that Spanish in him.”

Hero singer Iglesias admitted to being a big fan of X Factor, which Terry won in 2016.

He said: “I knew who he was because of X Factor of course. I watch a lot of those shows.

“We thought it would be cool. He has his fanbase. What I normally like to do in these collaborations is just try it out.”

SÚBEME LA RADIO IS #5 ON ITUNES 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NvllndhVHl — Matt Terry (MT) (@MattTerry93) July 25, 2017

Iglesias added that he would like to keep working with Terry and felt no snobbery about his background as a TV show winner.

He said: “I definitely want to help, for sure.

“Once I collaborate with someone and the vibe is good you keep going and even if this one hadn’t worked, I would still try and try until we got it right.

#MTMondays round 2… What's new since #SÚBEMELARADIO dropped… Don't forget to subscribe on Youtube for more (link in bio) A post shared by Matt Terry (MT) (@mattterry) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

“It’s tough to be an artist and get signed to a record company these days.

“To me, whether you get signed because you are on X Factor or because you walk into the Sony building, it’s not any different.”

Terry had previously talked about his excitement at getting to work with his label mate.

He said: “I used to sing his songs as a kid in my room in English and Spanish.”