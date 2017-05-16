Emoji Movie trailer features Sir Patrick Stewart as a pile of talking poo

The trailer for a film about emojis that stars Patrick Stewart as a talking turd has been released.

Animated film The Emoji Movie follows one emoji and his best friends on a quest to save their entire world from being wiped out when an unlucky-in-love teen decides to have his phone wiped after it texts the wrong cartoon face to the object of his affections.

It features the voices of TJ Miller as the plucky young emoji setting out to save Textopolis, James Corden as his pal Hi-5 who joins the adventure, and Anna Faris as a codebreaker emoji who provides the brains behind the mission.

The first trailer to be released only includes a few seconds of the poo emoji voiced by 76-year-old Sir Patrick Stewart, but some who saw it expressed their surprise at his part in the project.

#PatrickStewart as a talking turd 💩 now I've seen everything #EmojiMovie — 😎 Baz 😎 (@Baz_Andrew13) May 16, 2017

Other viewers of the trailer tweeted their reaction to it entirely in emojis.

The Emoji Movie is released in cinemas on August 4.