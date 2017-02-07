Emmerdale's Zoe Henry thinks husband Jeff Hordley would be a terrible on-screen match for her

Emmerdale actress Zoe Henry says she thinks her soap character would make a terrible match with real-life husband Jeff Hordley’s Dales alter ego.

The couple, who have been together since drama college and married in 2003, star as Rhona Goskirk and Cain Dingle in the ITV series, but rarely share scenes.

In a recent episode, Rhona’s controlling partner Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) demanded that she name her fantasy one-night stand in a game of truth or dare and she revealed that it was Cain.

Rhona told Pierce about her crush on Cain (ITV)

But Zoe, who has two children with Hordley, said: “I can’t imagine that would be a particularly good match, I’m just going to say. I don’t imagine that they would be particularly well suited.

“They might have a bit of chemistry, but I imagine it would be short-lived if anything ever did happen.”

Talking about fans’ surprised reaction to Rhona’s admission, she said: “I was just as surprised when I saw that in the script and so was Jeff. No idea that was coming at all.

Cain has a bad boy reputation in Emmerdale (ITV)

“I understand why they used Cain. I said to Jeff when we talked it through, it could just as easily have been Ross Barton.

“It needed to be somebody who was rough and ready and a bit dangerous, so Cain I guess was the obvious choice, but yes I was a bit surprised.”