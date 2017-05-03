Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk to wreck her house after rape ordeal

Emmerdale rape victim Rhona Goskirk is set to trash her house as she struggles to cope with being abused by her husband.

The character (played by Zoe Henry) was attacked by husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) on their wedding night in a tense episode which aired in April.

Rhona returns to the village from her honeymoon next week and quickly admits to her ex Paddy (Dominic Brunt) that she and Pierce are over.

Rhona was attacked by her new partner, Pierce (ITV)

Paddy later tells Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) that Rhona and Pierce have broken up and she heads over to see her friend to find out what has happened.

When Vanessa arrives, she discovers Rhona has wrecked her house and destroyed all her wedding presents.

Fans of the ITV soap were shocked when Pierce attacked Rhona after an argument on their wedding day, with many saying it was a “hard watch”.

There was also praise for the way actress Zoe handled the harrowing scenes.

Absolutely heartbreaking scenes tonight in #emmerdale. Rape is rape no matter what @emmerdale — sue bagnall (@suebaggy) April 25, 2017

@ZoeHenry03 was absolutely AMAZING 2nite in her portrayal as Rhona in #Emmerdale. The rape aftermath was heartbreaking but realistic 💔 — Charlotte King (@Charlotte_K13) April 25, 2017

#emmerdale was a hard watch tonight.😪but good that marital rape & the traumatic aftermath is being highlighted on prime time tv. @emmerdale — 🌟Michelle Seymour🌟 (@michelle4angel) April 25, 2017

Rhona arrives back in the village on Wednesday May 10.