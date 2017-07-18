Emmerdale’s Rhona and Pierce head to court for showdown

Emmerdale is gearing up for a big week in court as Pierce Harris goes to trial for abusing Rhona Goskirk.

The estranged couple will face a legal battle after Rhona (Zoe Henry) reported Pierce (Jonathan Wrather) for raping her after their wedding and for his long-running campaign of abuse during and following their relationship.

Rhona suffers a tense first day in court as she breaks down over the stress of the trial while Pierce seems to be successfully painting himself as a falsely accused victim.

Rhona faces a nervous wait in court (Amy Brammall/ITV)

Proceedings take an even worse turn for Rhona when her best friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) tries to help her out by lying on the witness stand, but is caught out leaving Pierce looking smug.

In a last-ditch attempt to wring some justice from her case, Rhona bravely corners Pierce and threatens him with the lengths she will go to in making sure he is convicted of his crimes.

But although her ex finally starts to look worried, will he tell the truth when questioned under oath, or will he get away with his treatment of Rhona?

Pierce terrorised Rhona throughout their relationship (Amy Brammall/ITV)

Fans of the soap can expect a dramatic week as the storyline reaches its conclusion in court.

:: The episodes featuring Pierce’s trial will air from July 24 on ITV.