Emmerdale's latest prison attack sparks 180 complaints

Back to Showbiz Home

An episode of Emmerdale which saw a character homophobically abused and taunted over the suicide of his father has sparked a storm of complaints.

Television watchdog Ofcom has received 180 complaints from upset viewers about Monday night’s instalment of the ITV soap.

Character Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has been suffering homophobic abuse in prison since the other inmates found out he is gay, and he has also been victimised as the son of convicted paedophile Gordon Livesy who hanged himself in the jail in 2016.

Aaron is having a tough time in prison (Amy Brammall/ITV)

Aaron, who was abused by his father as a child, was dragged to an empty cell by an angry mob of prisoners during the episode and beaten by ringleader Jason who spat homophobic insults at him.

He then said: “Your pansy old man died in here.”

The character continued: “This is where he laid at night thinking about all the things you and him got up to.

“Did you cry for him to stop, or did you secretly want him to carry on?”

As he held Aaron to the bed, he said: “Then he climbed up on his bed, exactly where you’re kneeling now.

“I reckon the last thought that went through his head, your dad, was that it was worth it because he ruined you.”

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We will assess these complaints before deciding whether to investigate, or not.”

Aaron has found an enemy in Jason (Amy Brammall/ITV)

An ITV spokesman responded: “The threat of violence towards Aaron Dingle was signposted both before and during last night’s episode, which included a pre-transmission warning of scenes some viewers might find upsetting.

“The issue of violence in prisons is a real and highly topical one, and many viewers have praised the storyline for highlighting the homophobia some people face within the criminal justice system.

“The actual violence shown towards Aaron was, however, carefully judged and suitably limited, given the scheduling of the programme.”

Aaron’s plight has upset viewers (ITV)

Viewers of the Yorkshire Dales-set soap were shocked by the scene and tweeted their reaction.

Some fans tweeted Ofcom to complain.

But other viewers thought it was an important storyline that had been handled well.

In 2016, Emmerdale received 815 complaints in total with 550 of them over a dognapping storyline.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Soaps, Aaron Dingle, Danny Miller (actor), Emmerdale, Gordon Livesy, Homophobia, ITV, Ofcom

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz