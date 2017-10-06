Emmerdale’s Joe Gill wanted to cause a ‘big stir’ with Finn Barton’s death

Emmerdale star Joe Gill has told how he wanted to create a “big stir” with his character Finn Barton’s death.

The actor, 23, made his last appearance on the ITV soap on Thursday as Finn died in hospital after being shot by his mother Emma, marking the end of Gill’s four-year stint on the show.

After first discussing his big exit with creators in February, he said: “We were trying to go for a big, big shock and a big twist in the show, so I really hope that the audience have got that.

Joe Gill attending the Royal Television Society Programme Awards (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t quite realise what it would be like when i joined the show, but I’ve been very fortunate to be part of the family,” he said.

“Not only because every single person I get along with and have learnt from, but there has never been a dull moment – there’s always been someone with a storyline that we have all bounced off of. I’ve always been there with something to do.

“I really enjoyed the first part when I came into the show, I worked in the B&B and did a lot of comedy scenes. In those scenes the writers and myself got to know the character a lot. I also think of the big stories of when Finn went to find his mother… then obviously the big helicopter crash.”

With high hopes for the future, he continued: “I’m back auditioning, there’s nothing set in stone just yet, but what’s exciting now is that anything is possible.”