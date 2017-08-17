Emmerdale’s Fiona Wade says her and Anthony Quinlan’s passionate kiss scene was ‘hot’

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has revealed filming her explosive bedroom scene with Anthony Quinlan was “very hot”.

Wade stars in the ITV soap as Priya Sharma, who reignited her fling with Quinlan’s character Pete Barton in Thursday night’s episode on what was supposed to be his wedding night.

After Pete and fiancee Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) jilted each other, he ended up with his bride’s maid-of-honour Priya in the wedding suite. A passionate row ensued before the episode ended with the pair kissing on the bed.

Ahead of the episode’s airing, Wade said: “There obviously is a sexual chemistry there but Priya has tried and she really did want this for her best friend. It’s going to be difficult now because she has to be there for her friend through the aftermath.”

On the bedroom scene she said: “It was a long day and it was very hot in that room, but it was good fun.”

Meanwhile Shahidi revealed she and Quinlan were forced to spend seven hours hanging out of a window to capture the scene when they both attempt to flee the wedding.

(Emmerdale)

She said: “We were hanging out of those windows for about seven hours.

“I was originally laid flat on a board but then ended up on steps bending over because it was easier to support myself. With all that blood rushing to the head it allowed us to play the scene with a bit more intensity, it added to it,” she said.

Quinlan added: “I had a props guy holding onto my legs on the other side. They did need to bring me a child-sized box, like they have in cricket… but obviously it didn’t fit.”

Emmerdale continues on ITV at 7pm on Friday.