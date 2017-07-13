Emmerdale star Adam Thomas burgled while sleeping

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas has revealed he was burgled while sleeping – with thieves stealing his car.

The soap star, 28, who plays Adam Barton, said that his car keys were stolen from inside his house.

Adding to his irritation, he put new tyres on his car the night before.

Thomas wrote on Twitter: “Someone came into my house while we were sleeping and robbed my car keys and took my car.

Adam Thomas plays Adam Barton in Emmerdale (ITV)

“Don’t make it easy for the next twat, ” he added.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up added later: “I got burgled. This morning police still haven’t turned up. They just rang me now… apologising they couldn’t make it round.”

When director Duncan Foster wrote: “Hope you are OK pal. A car is just a car. As long as you and your family are okay that’s the main thing,” the actor responded: “Everyone OK just the fact I got new tyres put on the night before.”

Someone came into my house last while we were sleeping and robbed my car keys and took my car ... don't make it easy for the nxt twat 👊😡🔐 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) July 11, 2017

Igot burgled this morning police still haven't turned up they just rang me now at 12am apologising they couldn't make it round 😂😂😂 #goodluck — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) July 11, 2017

True story sir everyone ok just the fact I got new tyres put on the night b4 🙈😂 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) July 12, 2017

Am not angry just disappointed 😔 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) July 12, 2017

Thomas recently confirmed he would be leaving Emmerdale after nearly eight years on the ITV soap.

“It was a really tough decision to take to leave, but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles,” he said.