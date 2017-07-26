Emmerdale fans in despair as Vanessa threatens Rhona’s rape trial

Emmerdale fans are in despair over the outcome of Rhona Goskirk’s rape trial after her friend Vanessa Woodfield lied in court to try to protect her.

Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV soap saw Michelle Hardwick’s character give evidence in a bid to bring Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) to justice after he brutally attacked Rhona (Zoe Henry) just hours after their wedding.

But as followers of the hard-hitting storyline hoped that the trial would see Pierce getting his comeuppance, it looks like Vanessa’s ill-thought-out testimony could put the result in jeopardy.

As Vanessa panicked when questioned and made up answers about her relationship with both parties, viewers took to Twitter to beg her to “shut up”.

One summarised: “(Love) that Vanessa tried to lie to save Rhona was definitely the wrong move but proves that she cares!”

❤️ that Vanessa tried to lie to save Rhona was definitely the wrong move but proves that she cares! #Emmerdale @ChelleHardwick @ZoeHenry03 — Kellie (@xKellieLou) July 26, 2017

If I'm ever in court and I need a friend to help send the scumbag down, remind me never to ask vanessa #Emmerdale @ChelleHardwick — Love Enders and Oaks (@alanactor123) July 26, 2017

Oh Vanessa! You silly woman! Lying in court was always going to backfire #Emmerdale — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) July 26, 2017

I can't look!🙈 I know Vanessa means well, but lying isn't doing Rhona any favours. #Emmerdale — Sean Hughes (@SeanE_H) July 26, 2017

Meanwhile, others are still hopeful that the court case will turn out as it should by the end of the week.

Please I really hope pierce doesn't get away with it #Emmerdale #putawaypierce please emmerdale 🙏🏼 — melissa newton (@lissyn24) July 26, 2017

The jury will reach its verdict in Friday night’s episode after the case continues on Thursday at 7pm.