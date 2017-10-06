Emmerdale fans heartbroken over Finn Barton’s death

Emmerdale fans have been left heartbroken over the shock death of Finn Barton.

The character, played by Joe Gill, died in hospital on Thursday night’s episode after being shot in the woods by his mother, Emma.

As well as sending a wave of grief among characters on the ITV soap, the sad plot twist caused tears among viewers.

Noelle Conway commented on Twitter: “Crying my eyes out for Finn #Emmerdale.”

Brooklyn Skye added: “But seriously, Finn?! Devastated #emmerdale.”

Also mourning the loss, one person posted: “Well goodbye Finn! I’m gonna miss him so much! He’s always made me laugh and he’s an amazing character!”

“Emmerdale won’t be the same without @JoeyGillX as Finn…My favourite character by far,” added another.

After his final appearance was aired, bringing an end to his four-year run on the show, Gill tweeted a statement thanking his colleagues and fans for the best time of his life.

He wrote: “Earlier this year I made the very tough decision to leave the show in order to pursue other challenges.

“The 4 years I have spent in Emmerdale have been the best of my life and I couldn’t have asked for better people to be around. It is something I will always look at with great pride.

“And thank you to the viewers for your constant support, it has meant so much.”

Finn’s death came as part of an explosive episode that saw Moira Barton discharge herself from hospital after learning that Emma had stolen her newborn baby. Still on the run, Emma later abandoned the infant in the church.

One shaken viewer even posted: “Night out is cancelled too traumatised from emmerdale.”

Emmerdale continues on ITV at 7pm on Friday.