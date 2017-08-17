Emmerdale fans found Leyla and Pete’s attempts to escape their own wedding hilarious

Bemused Emmerdale viewers labelled the soap’s Leyla Harding and Pete Barton’s efforts to jilt each other “epic”.

The pair, portrayed respectively by Roxy Shahidi and Anthony Quinlan, were due to marry in Thursday night’s double-bill wedding special.

But as jitters got the better of both of them, the pair separately attempted to escape via the bathroom window only to catch each other in the act.

One fan dubbed the scene “predictable but perfect” while others found it hilarious.

@CallyDay posted on Twitter: “Oh, that, was epic! Thanks for the laugh.”

@Davidashleywall tweeted: “Hahaha only Leyla could manage to have a wedding where both she & the groom try to do a bunk.”

@RyanJL wrote: “That has to be one of the best endings to an episode ever omg, I am screaming.”

Another viewer compared it to a Carry On film while @Bazzsullie called the scene “beyond stupid”.

Despite her attempts to escape, Harding is yet to discover Barton’s fling with her maid of honour Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade).
