Emmerdale fans 'drowning in tears' as 'Robron' exchange vows

Emmerdale viewers were in tears after Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle finally tied the knot.

The long-awaited wedding was left hanging in the balance earlier this week when the ceremony was interrupted by police bursting in with a woman claiming Faith Dingle had murdered her dad.

But Robert (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron (Danny Miller) – who are dubbed Robron – refused to let the dramatic scene steal their thunder, and slipped off to the garage to exchange vows.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their delight that the smitten couple were finally married.

I cannot stop watching their first dance and kiss! So beautiful 😭❤😍 I am drowning in my tears...Send help! #Robron #robronweddding pic.twitter.com/CMpVWEWnAv — Brokenspell (@brokenspell77) February 21, 2017

"Then you'll come home to me and we'll never look back, okay?"



TEARS, TEARS JUST EVERY TIME 😭😩 #Robron #Emmerdale @DannyBMiller — Rebecca (@rebeccahamptoxn) February 22, 2017

Aaron and Robert had Make you feel my love as their first dance song. I actually shed tears 😭 #RobronWedding #emmerdale — ㅤㅤ (@imstephaniex) February 21, 2017

I JUST BROKE DOWN INTO RIVERS OF TEARS. ROBRON MY HEART. MY HEART HAS BEEN BLESSED. I NEED TISSUES NOW! #RobronWedding #Emmerdale #Robron — Sian (@sian_evans_xx) February 21, 2017

Actor Danny said he was thrilled that the scenes had moved viewers.

He tweeted: “I CANNOT tell you how genuinely overwhelmed and delighted with all your lovely messages. I’m so happy you liked them as much as we did!”