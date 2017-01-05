Emmerdale fans can't get enough of the Robron kiss
Love was in the air in Thursday’s episode of Emmerdale, with plenty of the villagers puckering up to their dream dates.
But while the big storyline was Kerry and Dan working things out and declaring undying love for each other, what the fans really cared about was a Robron PDA.
Robert and Aaron’s romance has largely taken place behind closed doors so far, but they enjoyed a smooch in front of the whole pub – and viewers were cheering them on.
Did tonight episodes really exist or am I dreaming they were so beautiful #Robron #Robert #Aaron #AaronBday #Emmerdale— Amy Louise (@Daryldixongirl6) January 5, 2017
It’s what fans of the couple have been waiting to see for months.
feels like these days, robron on @emmerdale more like fanfiction than a soap hahaha... dreams come true for everyone— Devi Hartady (@suggledale) January 5, 2017
However, there’s still a little trouble in paradise as the couple argued over a work trip to Vegas versus a dirty weekend in Manchester – but surely love will win out?
@emmerdale Absolutely L❤️VED tonights episode but please please please make Aaron trust Rob 😭 #Robron— bex (@robronfan2) January 5, 2017
Let’s take a look at that landmark moment again…
I LOVE THESE TWO!🌹😍 @emmerdale #robron #emmerdale @dannybmiller pic.twitter.com/o4qjshpVAm— bethhhh (@bethrendell1) January 5, 2017
Looks like we’re all a little bit in love now.
Well I'm lost for words. Can you order Roberts Sugden 's from a catalogue? Swooooon #Robron #emmerdale— Chris (@ChrisTenerife) January 5, 2017
Sorry but how happy does Robert look IM CRYINGGGGG😩💕🌍 #emmerdale #ROBRON pic.twitter.com/5DdzKiXZtu— Hollie (@Sugdenndingle) January 5, 2017
Emmerdale, please say there are happy times ahead for Robron in 2017.
