Emmerdale fans call for RobRon to get break amid pregnancy storyline

Emmerdale viewers were left feeling anxious after Thursday’s episode when they discovered fan favourites Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle could be split up by an unplanned pregnancy.

The couple were reunited on Thursday evening when Aaron was released from prison and were looking forward to a fresh start together.

However, Rebecca White (Emily Head) was in for some shock news when she took a positive pregnancy test.

Will Robert be Rebecca’s baby’s dad? (ITV)

Viewers of the ITV soap know Robert (Ryan Hawley) may be the father as he cheated on husband Aaron (Danny Miller) while he was locked up with ex Rebecca.

However, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) could also be the baby’s father and when he learns about Robert’s guilty secret, he will start to blackmail the cheater.

Fans of the series, who dub the couple RobRon, voiced their disappointment at the storyline.

Just let RobRon be happy. What a predictable storyline. And never any condoms!!! #emmerdale — So Orange (@ZootOrange) April 6, 2017

Fed up with #emmerdale and all the stuff they are putting #robron through. No baby, no becs, just let aaron and robert be happy 👬 — Natasha O'Brien (@tashaob91) April 6, 2017

Aaron suffered a mental breakdown over bullying in prison and some viewers complained they would like to see it explored further.

Is there actually a single person out there who wouldn't have preferred a sl about Aaron's mental health/recovery??? #emmerdale #robron — Claudia Boleyn (@ClaudiaBoleyn) April 6, 2017

Fans pleaded with producers to give the couple a break.

.@emmerdale #Robron have not had a moment's peace. On tragedy after another since they've met. Bex as spoiler is so heterosexist #Emmerdale — Persa Verance (@PurlMaster55) April 6, 2017

#Robron just isn't the same since Robert cheated. Why did the writers have to go down the 'cheating' route and ruin a great team. #Emmerdale — Lee (@JustMe_LeeB) April 6, 2017

Don't know why we have to have these predictable storylines 😒 why, when they had a perfectly good couple in Robron is it ruined #Emmerdale — Louise (@itsLouise_xx) April 6, 2017

Emmerdale continues on Friday at 7pm on ITV.