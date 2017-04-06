Emmerdale fans call for RobRon to get break amid pregnancy storyline

Emmerdale viewers were left feeling anxious after Thursday’s episode when they discovered fan favourites Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle could be split up by an unplanned pregnancy.

The couple were reunited on Thursday evening when Aaron was released from prison and were looking forward to a fresh start together.

However, Rebecca White (Emily Head) was in for some shock news when she took a positive pregnancy test.

Emmerdale Robert and Rebecca
Will Robert be Rebecca’s baby’s dad? (ITV)

Viewers of the ITV soap know Robert (Ryan Hawley) may be the father as he cheated on husband Aaron (Danny Miller) while he was locked up with ex Rebecca.

However, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) could also be the baby’s father and when he learns about Robert’s guilty secret, he will start to blackmail the cheater.

Fans of the series, who dub the couple RobRon, voiced their disappointment at the storyline.

Aaron suffered a mental breakdown over bullying in prison and some viewers complained they would like to see it explored further.

Fans pleaded with producers to give the couple a break.

Emmerdale continues on Friday at 7pm on ITV.
