Emmerdale cleans up at the Inside Soap Awards

Emmerdale was the big winner at this year’s Inside Soap Awards, taking home eight gongs including the top prize of the night.

The ITV serial took the coveted best soap award for the third year running.

Its haul also included best actor for Danny Miller, sexiest female for Natalie J Robb and funniest male for Dominic Brunt.

Coronation Street took home five accolades including best actress for Lucy Fallon, whose character Bethany Platt has been at the centre of a grooming storyline this year.

Connor McIntyre scooped best bad boy for his portrayal of evil Pat Phelan, whose reign of terror on the cobbles has been one of the year’s most talked about plots.

Not sure what Phelan star Conor McIntrye is threatening here. Hopefully a nice head massage for the Inside Soap team. #InsideSoapAwards pic.twitter.com/Obwa2Umi7x — Inside Soap (@InsideSoapMag) November 6, 2017

EastEnders had plenty to celebrate as Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi) picked up sexiest male and Albert Square original Gillian Taylforth was given an outstanding achievement award for her years as Kathy Beale.

Our Outstanding Achievement Award winner for 2017! The fabulous Gillian Taylforth! #InsideSoapAwards pic.twitter.com/D6OWuOhIHL — Inside Soap (@InsideSoapMag) November 6, 2017

Hollyoaks enjoyed a win for the hilarious double act of Lysette Anthony and Nicole Barber-Lane, who won the best partnership award.

Doctors landed its first ever Inside Soap Award as Lorna Laidlaw secured the prize for best daytime star.

Inside Soap editor Steven Murphy said: “This has been one of the biggest battles the Inside Soap Awards have ever seen.

“There have been some brilliant storylines this year and some fantastic performances, all of which have had the nation gripped.”

The ceremony, sponsored by Simply Be, took place at London’s Hippodrome Casino.

The winners:

:: Best Actor

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale)

:: Best Actress

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)

:: Best Bad Boy

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

:: Best Bad Girl

Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton, Emmerdale)

:: Funniest Male

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

:: Funniest Female

Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)

:: Best Newcomer

Julia Goulding (Shona Ramsey, Coronation Street)

:: Best Young Actor

Alfie Clarke (Arthur Thomas, Emmerdale)

:: Sexiest Male

Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi, EastEnders)

:: Sexiest Female

Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle, Emmerdale)

:: Best Partnership

Lysette Anthony & Nicole Barber-Lane (Marnie Nightingale & Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

:: Best Show-Stopper

Motorway crash/James’ death (Emmerdale)

:: Best Shock Twist

Andy’s alive (Coronation Street)

:: Best Exit

John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)

:: Best Drama Star

George Rainsford (Ethan Hardy, Casualty)

:: Best Drama Storyline

Helicopter crash (Casualty)

:: Best Daytime Soap

Neighbours

:: Best Daytime Star

Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe, Doctors)

:: Outstanding Achievement

Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale, EastEnders)

:: Best Soap

Emmerdale