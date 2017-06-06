Emmerdale cleans up at British Soap Awards

Emmerdale fans have been sharing their excitement at seeing the programme recognised at the British Soap Awards.

The ceremony, which took place in Manchester on Saturday night, aired on ITV on Tuesday night and the Dales-set soap cleaned up with a bevy of trophies, including one for best soap.

John Middleton and Charlotte Bellamy
John Middleton and Charlotte Bellamy were winners (Matt Crossick/PA)

Viewers tweeted how pleased they were to see the ITV series honoured by the judges and voting public.

John Middleton, who made his exit this year after 20 years playing Ashley Thomas, won accolades for his representation of dementia before his character’s death.

Viewers joked about how often he was up on stage, collecting prizes for categories including best actor and best storyline.

Another fan claimed to have seen more of him than host Phillip Schofield.

Viewers agreed that Emmerdale deserved its success.

The ITV show scored six gongs, including best British soap, best storyline, best actor and best male dramatic performance for John, best actress for Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley’s wife Laurel) and best single episode.
