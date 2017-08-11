Emmerdale boss teases wedding drama for Pete and Leyla

Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod has promised that it “isn’t the end” for Leyla and Pete as serious marriage jitters threaten their impending nuptials.

Cracks started to appear in their dreams of a fairytale wedding after Pete’s (Anthony Quinlan) apparently short-lived affair with his bride-to-be’s best friend and maid of honour, Priya (Fiona Wade).

Leyla Harding and Pete Barton (ITV/Emmerdale)

Without revealing what will really happen on the big day next week, MacLeod said: “It’s not the end for them yet.

“Pete will regret his actions, but I think the real betrayal is between the two best friends and we will be looking more into that.”

Wade said of her character’s behaviour: “I would tell Priya not to do it, that’s one of the worst things you could ever do.

“A man is never worth losing a friend over.”

Roxy Shahidi, who plays Leyla, added: “I think Leyla would forgive Pete initially, if he cries enough. It probably wouldn’t work out in the long term, but because the pain would be so great she would forgive him at first.

“But I don’t think she would forgive Priya.”

Asked if things would come to physical blows between the two friends, Shahidi teased: “I hope so.”

Pete and Leyla’s wedding day will air during a special double episode from 7pm on Thursday on ITV.