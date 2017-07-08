Emmerdale and Corrie cast among celebrities turning out for Pride celebration

Soap stars and TV presenter Gok Wan were among a number of celebrities joining thousands of Britons celebrating Pride on Saturday.

The cast of Emmerdale and Coronation Street also took to the streets of the capital alongside London Mayor Sadiq Khan and a host of other stars.

They joined flag bearers representing countries around the world, including those where it is still illegal to be LGBT+.

Emmerdale stars Gemma Oaten, Scarlett Archer and Scott Walker were among those from the soap in the crowd.

Archer wrote on Twitter: “What an unforgettable day. So proud.”

Bhasker Patel and Gaynor Faye also joined revellers while Corrie was represented by Julia Goulding, Daniel Brocklebank, Dolly Campbell and a number of other stars.

The parade, taking a 1.4-mile route through the city, comes after what is believed to be the world’s largest Pride festival, with over 100 events having taken place since Saturday June 24.

The march is also marking 50 years since the Sexual Offences Act 1967, which decriminalised homosexuality in England and Wales.

Other celebrities including Fearne Cotton, Stephen Fry and Cheryl shared messages marking the occasion on social media.

Happy Pride lovelies! Unify, celebrate and have the best day ♥️

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on

More than 26,000 people are estimated to have taken part in the parade which began north of Oxford Circus on Regent Street, watched by a crowd expected to number around one million.
