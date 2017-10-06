Emma’s death in Emmerdale has viewers speculating – did Ross push her?

Emmerdale viewers have been left wondering if Emma Barton’s death in the latest episode was down to her being pushed by her son Ross Barton, rather than jumping of her own volition.

The troubled character, played by Gillian Kearney, was seen standing on the edge of a viaduct and saying a prayer before falling from the great height to her death.

The dramatic scenes came after she accidentally shot and killed her son Finn Barton earlier in the week, following a dramatic fight with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in a burning barn and delivering Moira’s baby, and confessing to murdering her husband.

Moira told Ross and Pete the truth about what Emma did to James! #NoReturn #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/iGC21fVYV1 — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) October 6, 2017

Emma also kidnapped Moira’s newborn baby and abandoned the infant in a church.

Finn (Joe Gill) was confirmed dead in Thursday’s episode of the ITV serial drama, and at the beginning of Friday’s instalment, his mother also died.

However, while it initially appeared she had jumped, viewers were confused when it was later revealed that Ross (Michael Parr) was at the scene after she fell.

Speculating on Twitter, one fan wrote that they thought “Ross pushed her”, while another said: “What if ross killed Emma? Because he was so angry about finn.”

what if ross killed Emma? Because he was so angry about finn🔥🔥🔥😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 #Emmerdale — MeganBooth (@meganbooth_x) October 6, 2017

Another wrote: “Oh Ross if you pushed her I don’t blame you BUT I so don’t want you in trouble for it.”

Oh Ross if you pushed her I don't blame you BUT I so don't want you in trouble for it. #Emmerdale #NoReturn — Sall Baker (@Sall_Baker) October 6, 2017

“At last!!!” a gleeful viewer said, adding: “I hope Ross pushed her! See ya (I’m clearly too invested in this show!).”

@emmerdale @MikeParrActor at last!!! I hope Ross pushed her! See ya 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 (I'm clearly too invested in this show!) — Jodie Gwilliams (@jodiegwilliams) October 6, 2017

Commenting on the fact Emma had landed on her back, one viewer said: “She fell backwards, maybe she had turned around to see Ross and he pushed her.”

She fell backwards, maybe she had turned around to see Ross and he pushed her — Joanne Kearney (@jobaby1) October 6, 2017

Some viewers had other ideas about the storyline, which ended a week of particularly dramatic episodes of Emmerdale.

I think Emma turned around when Ross arrived and then she slipped and now Ross is going to blame himself for her death — Michael Parr's Squad (@MikeParrSquad) October 6, 2017

“I think Emma turned around when Ross arrived and then she slipped and now Ross is going to blame himself for her death,” one fan suggested.

Could be Cain, Ross, Moira, Adam, Gabby, Laurel or Pete who potentially pushed her. — Sarah Anne Nicholls (@SarahAnneNich) October 6, 2017

Another wrote that it “could be Cain, Ross, Moira, Adam, Gabby, Laurel or Pete who potentially pushed her”.

Speaking about leaving the role of Emma after nearly three years, Kearney said: “She’s been fabulous to play.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing her from day one. I feel very lucky that I’ve managed to bow out in such style.”

She added: “The crew have been amazing to work with. Everyone works really hard at Emmerdale and it’s been great to be part of a team that creates such exciting drama.”

:: Emmerdale continues on Monday at 7pm on ITV.