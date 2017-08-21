Emma Willis to host new ITV show Your Song

ITV has confirmed its latest music show – Your Song hosted by Emma Willis.

The prime-time show is being made by Simon Cowell’s production company Syco Entertainment, which is behind hits such as The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

The one-off, 60-minute special will see “real people who have done something extraordinary… being given the performance of a lifetime from some of their favourite artists”.

Willis, 41, who hosts The Voice and Big Brother, said: “This is such an amazing show to be part of.

“Imagine seeing somebody you love and who is so deserving being surprised with the performance of a lifetime by their musical hero! I think there’ll be plenty of tears, hugs and happiness!”