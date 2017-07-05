Emma Willis kisses husband Matt in sweet anniversary picture

Emma Willis paid tribute to her husband of nine years Matt with a romantic online post.

The Big Brother and The Voice presenter and the Busted star tied the knot on July 5 2008, and they marked their nine-year wedding anniversary by kissing in a snap posted on her Instagram page.

Along with the sweet photo, she wrote: “9 years ago today, i was about to walk down the aisle… 9 years later we have come so far, and produced 3 incredible human being…

“Thank you @mattjwillis for our beautiful life together. I love you babe Happy anniversary.”

The couple were seen on what appears to be a summer holiday in the selfie, taken by singer Matt.

Emma, 41, and Matt, 34, dated for around three years before getting married.

They have three children together – daughters Isabelle and Trixie Grace, and son Ace.