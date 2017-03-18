Emma Willis 'cried happy tears' at husband Matt's birthday surprise

Emma Willis has revealed the brilliant birthday surprise she got – a visit from her husband Matt who is supposed to be away on tour.

The Voice UK presenter shared a photo on Instagram of Busted star Matt sitting across the table from her at a candle-lit dinner for two.

Emma celebrated her birthday with husband Matt (Ian West/PA)

She captioned the picture: “Look who surprised me by coming home from tour to take me for a birthday meal!! I cried happy tears when I saw him… I love you @mattjwillis thank you for being awesome and thank you for being mine…”

Look who surprised me by coming home from tour to take me for a birthday meal!! I cried happy tears when I saw him... I love you @mattjwillis thank you for being awesome and thank you for being mine... ❤ A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Matt also shared a photo on Instagram from the celebration, with his wife pictured blowing out a candle.

He wrote: “Went home to surprise my wife for her birthday. Happy birthday beautiful girl. I am so lucky to have you with me in this world. Love you xxx”

Went home to surprise my wife for her birthday. Happy birthday beautiful girl. I am so lucky to have you with me in this world. Love you xxx A post shared by Matt Willis (@mattjwillis) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Busted had performed in Cologne on March 15 and were due to be in Milan on Emma’s 41st birthday on Saturday, leaving just enough time in between for Matt to make it home to celebrate with her.

Emma also wished her former Voice co-host Marvin Humes a happy birthday, he turned 32 on the same day.

She wrote: “What a wonderful person to share a birthday with @marvinhumes ! Happy birthday Suave, we miss you… Have a fab day with you gorgeous family….”