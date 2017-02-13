Emma Watson takes top prize at Elle Style Awards

Harry Potter star Emma Watson was named woman of the year at the Elle Style Awards.

The actress and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador received the award in recognition of her acting career and campaigning for gender equality.

Other winners at the event in London included Debbie Harry, who was named style icon, and Christine And The Queens, who picked up the album prize for Chaleur Humaine.

Debbie Harry (Ian West/PA)

Burberry’s Christopher Bailey took home British brand of the year, Riz Ahmed was awarded the TV actor prize and American Honey star Sasha Lane scooped the breakthrough actress trophy. Model of the year went to Damaris Goddrie.

Praised for her role as a pioneer and opinion leader in sustainable fashion, designer Orsola De Castro was awarded the Conscious Award by sponsors H&M.

Sasha Lane (Ian West/PA)

Thandie Newton, Beth Ditto, Caitlin Moran, Alice Dellal and Vivienne Westwood were among the celebrities at the ceremony, which took place at 41 Conduit Street.