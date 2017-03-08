Emma Watson delights fans by hiding books for International Women’s Day

Emma Watson has surprised fans by hiding novels around the world to mark International Women’s Day.

The Harry Potter actress and her “book fairies” have been dropping off copies of works by feminist authors, including Gloria Steinem, Caitlin Moran and Maya Angelou, in public places in countries across the globe.

Emma, 26, has penned a personal note in the novels, which she selected for her book club Our Shared Shelf.

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies 📚 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

So far, people have reported finding books at places including the British Library, the Crossbones Graveyard in south London, and the Orto Botanico in Milan.

Found some treasure at the crossbones graveyard from a book fairy!! And on #InternationalWomensDay aswell!! 😘❤️ #bookfairies pic.twitter.com/AVO5u2CN5U — Chloe ✨ Magic (@chloeemagic) March 8, 2017

Author Caitlin’s book How To Be A Woman is among those being squirrelled away in secret places.

Emma Watson's international Hidden Books Give-away for #InternationalWomensDay is just ... so magic https://t.co/2oUlTQ7tAL — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 8, 2017

The mission got started as part of the Books On The Underground movement, which sees “book fairies” leaving their favourite reads at Tube stations for commuters to find and enjoy. The idea is that the books are then returned to the Underground for more readers to pick up.

The concept has spread to more than 20 other countries.

Emma – who launched her book club in 2016 – has worked with the organisation before.

In November, she dashed around Tube stations in London hiding copies of Maya Angelou’s Mom & Me & Mom, which was that month’s pick for her club.

I've been hiding copies of Mom & Me & Mom for @booksontheunderground on the tube today! See if you can find one tomorrow! 📚👀 @oursharedshelf A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Nov 1, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

The actress is known for her feminist stance but last week was forced to speak out after critics claimed her decision to pose topless was hypocritical.

The Beauty And The Beast actress triggered a backlash when she was photographed for Vanity Fair magazine wearing a jacket with nothing underneath, with some commentators accusing her of being anti-feminist.

But she told the BBC: “Feminism is about giving women choice, feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality.”

Emma went on: “I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”