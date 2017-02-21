Emma Watson backs ethical fashion with designer dress made from recycled bottles

Actress Emma Watson revealed that a designer dress she wore during a press event in Paris was made from recycled plastic bottles, as part of her new venture to encourage fans to learn more about ethical fashion.

Emma has created a new Instagram account entitled @the_press_tour in order to show off her designer ensembles and promote their eco-friendly, yet still stylish, merits during the promotional tour for her new film Beauty And The Beast.

In two days the page has already gained over a quarter of a million followers, and the latest post sees Emma wearing a unique Louis Vuitton dress made from “recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles”.

Emma Watson with her Beauty And The Beast co-stars (from left) Josh Gad, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

She was pictured wearing the garment in the French capital on Monday at a photocall for the film, along with her co-stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans and Josh Gad, and later revealed its ethical qualities to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

Along with a gif post revealing the outfit from different angles and Louis Vuitton boss Nicolas Ghesquiere’s sketches, she wrote: “Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France.

“We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline.

“Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles.

“These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain.

“This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill.”

Emma Watson (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

The 26-year-old former Harry Potter star and her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray are on a mission to prove designer items need not be created from animals and can be fashion forward even with recycled and organic products.

Emma, a UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador, also detailed the virtuous plaudits of an ensemble worn the previous evening at the first public screening of the new live-action Disney film.

Emma explained her eye-catching Oscar de la Renta outfit, comprised of a floral bustier and black trousers with a bright red sash across the waist, was created by the brand’s new co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia using organic silk and organic wool.

She added that the shoes, Burberry pumps, were “handmade in Italy with organic silk”.

Emma’s first outfit from the tour included a Stella McCartney plaid grey coat with a white jumper and trainers.

She wrote that British designer McCartney’s label is “the world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur”.

She added: “Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics.”

The star said that all of her outfits have been “validated” by Eco-Age, a brand consultancy that helps businesses to grow through sustainability.