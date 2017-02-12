Emma Stone happy to 'celebrate the positive' as she wins Bafta

Emma Stone hinted at the turbulent political climate as she accepted her Bafta for leading actress.

The actress beat Hollywood stalwart Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman and Amy Adams to win the gong for her role in La La Land.

After thanking the film’s director, Damien Chazelle, and her leading man, Ryan Gosling, an emotional Emma said: “I don’t know if you realise this, this country and the US, and the world seems to be going through a bit of a time, just a bit and in a time that is so divisive I think it’s really special we were all able to come together tonight, thanks to Bafta, and to celebrate the positive.”

Emma Stone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Damien Chazelle (Ian West/AP)

La La Land continued its successful run at the Baftas as it also picked up the best film award.

The Hollywood musical beat I, Daniel Blake, Arrival, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight to scoop one of the most coveted prizes of the night.

The film’s producers accepted the award on stage, joined by members of the cast, including actress Emma, and shared their respect for the British film community.

Prince William, nicknamed “Prince Bill” by host Stephen Fry, presented the fellowship award to Mel Brooks.

Mel Brooks (Joel Ryan/AP)

Mel, 90, thanked Bafta and joked that it had made “good choices tonight, especially me” as he accepted the award.

He said that he does not think of England as being a “foreign country”, but as a “vast Brooklyn”.