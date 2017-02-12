Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have amazing chemistry, says La La Land director

La La Land director Damien Chazelle has said the musical worked because of the “organic” chemistry between its leading stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Speaking at the Bafta awards, where the movie is nominated, Damien said: “I do think they have incredible chemistry because they are phenomenal actors.

“They also like each other in real life and help each other out.

“On screen the want each other to do their best. It’s an incredibly warm environment.”

Damien Chazelle (Joel Ryan/AP)

Both Ryan and Emma are nominated for Baftas.

Other stars walking the red carpet included Lion actor Dev Patel.

Dev, who shot to fame in Slumdog Millionaire and also starred in British teen television drama Skins, enthused about being “on home turf” for the Baftas, adding: “I love it, despite the weather.”

He said he felt “humbled” to work alongside Nicole Kidman and described her as being “nothing but gracious”.

In Lion, Dev plays a young man who was separated from his family as a child in India, adopted by a family in Australia and uses Google Earth to find his way home.

He said: “We put so much work into this and it’s such a beautiful, positive message of unity, of family and love, and it makes me so proud to go around the world talking about that.”

He is nominated in the supporting actor category.

Ken Loach was on the carpet, where he said the response to his film I, Daniel Blake – an unflinching examination of life in the UK welfare system – has been “extraordinary”.

He said: “It’s because people know it’s true. Lots of people think it’s true but the Government tried to deny it.”

The movie is nominated in several categories, including best film, best British film, best direction for Ken and best supporting actress for Hayley Squires.

Ken said of Hayley: “She’s an extraordinary girl, very talented but very true, very authentic in what she does. I’m really thrilled to have worked with her.”